Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,148 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of TiVo Corp worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in TiVo Corp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,661,000 after buying an additional 1,865,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TiVo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,640,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in TiVo Corp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,928,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after buying an additional 867,392 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in TiVo Corp by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 831,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 289,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TiVo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) opened at 16.40 on Tuesday. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.84.

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TiVo Corp had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

TIVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of TiVo Corp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TiVo Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of TiVo Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

