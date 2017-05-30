Gabelli Funds LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Gabelli Funds LLC held its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Southern worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 64.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 134,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 13.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ LION) opened at 21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.39 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern Co. will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

LION has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, insider David Buchanan sold 4,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $91,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,013.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 526 shares of company stock worth $11,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

