Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1,091,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Gabelli Funds LLC maintained its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,162,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.5% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,718,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) opened at 227.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $244.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.28 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.13.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,391 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $334,076.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $636,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,396.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $4,968,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

