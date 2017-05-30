FY2020 EPS Estimates for Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Cut by Analyst

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Epizyme in a note issued to investors on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst L. Cann now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPZM. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Saturday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 169,263 shares. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The firm’s market cap is $913.30 million.

In other news, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,402.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $203,402. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Deerfield Management Co. increased its position in Epizyme by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,601,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 1,309,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $5,961,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Epizyme by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 359,859 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,035,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

