FY2019 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Co Decreased by SunTrust Banks (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.87. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. Vetr downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Eli Lilly and Co alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/fy2019-eps-estimates-for-eli-lilly-and-co-decreased-by-suntrust-banks-lly-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,291 shares. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.62%.

In other news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $17,780,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,311,800. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.