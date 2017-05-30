FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Itron, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings (ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) traded up 0.725% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.025. 95,953 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.633 and a beta of 1.29. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $477.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.20 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $254,176,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $15,064,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 276,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 218,716 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $13,157,000. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 274.9% in the first quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 291,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 213,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 7,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $511,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $61,085.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $770,003 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

