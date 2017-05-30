FY2017 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 112.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Off Wall Street restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Instinet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) opened at 48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

