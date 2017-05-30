FY2017 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded down 1.67% on Monday, hitting $11.75. 29,967 shares of the company traded hands. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $580.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

