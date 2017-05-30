FY2017 EPS Estimates for Innophos Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (IPHS)

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Innophos Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Innophos Holdings had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) opened at 43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.75. Innophos Holdings has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Innophos Holdings by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 839,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,871,000 after buying an additional 206,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Innophos Holdings by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,353,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,813,000 after buying an additional 93,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Innophos Holdings by 30.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Innophos Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Innophos Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Innophos Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

About Innophos Holdings

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other.

