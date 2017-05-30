FY2017 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Reduced by Analyst

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for Ingevity Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Ingevity Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. Jefferies Group LLC set a $64.00 target price on Ingevity Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded up 0.80% during trading on Monday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,717 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 279,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 68.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

