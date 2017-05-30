FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Delphi Energy Corp. Issued By Beacon Securities (DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Delphi Energy Corp. in a research note issued on Thursday. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DEE. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delphi Energy Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.57.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE) opened at 1.34 on Monday. Delphi Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $211.32 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company’s operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta.

