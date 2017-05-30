FY2017 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Clarus Securities (BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for B2Gold Corp. in a research note issued on Thursday. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTO. Scotiabank set a C$4.50 price objective on B2Gold Corp. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$5.30 target price on B2Gold Corp. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. 766,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

In related news, Director Kevin Bullock bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$52,920.00. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$362,340.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,971.

