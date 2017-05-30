FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Issued By Gabelli (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Monday. Gabelli analyst T. Bancroft now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) traded down 0.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,313 shares. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1130.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $144,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $157,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $196,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 21,447 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $274,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 2,887 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $36,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

