FS Bancorp (FSBW) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FS Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ FSBW) opened at 43.65 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

In other FS Bancorp news, COO Drew B. Ness sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $74,880.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Drew B. Ness sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $209,702.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

