Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,021 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 478,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,263,000 after buying an additional 1,899,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $222,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $2,632,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan Inc alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) opened at 11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-position-boosted-by-wrapmanager-inc-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.64 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.