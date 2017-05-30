Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.28

Media headlines about Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Four Corners Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE FCPT) opened at 24.46 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.26.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

