Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Foot Locker worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) opened at 59.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/foot-locker-inc-fl-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-updated-updated.html.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

In related news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,207,713.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.