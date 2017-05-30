USS Investment Management Ltd Has $47.72 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $47,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 288.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 658.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 372,419 shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.687 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

