FMC Corp (FMC) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $85.00 price objective on FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of FMC Corp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of FMC Corp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of FMC Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of FMC Corp from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.16.
Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE FMC) opened at 75.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.84 and a beta of 1.66. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.
FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $596 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.50 million. FMC Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. FMC Corp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.
In other FMC Corp news, insider Eric Norris sold 11,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $860,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,842,303.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC Corp by 163.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FMC Corp by 522.9% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in FMC Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FMC Corp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in FMC Corp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FMC Corp
FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.
