Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings’ FY2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $43.00 price target on Floor & Decor Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a research note on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) opened at 42.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02. Floor & Decor Holdings has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Victor Christopherson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

