Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE RSG) opened at 63.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Republic Services from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $101,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,589 shares in the company, valued at $223,271.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $79,065.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,766.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

