Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.23.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) opened at 18.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $576.07 million. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.72) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/flexion-therapeutics-inc-flxn-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,447.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick W. Driscoll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,200. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares during the last quarter. Novo A S boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Novo A S now owns 1,397,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,379,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 311,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 111.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.