Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 58,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $989,066.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ FLEX) opened at 16.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Flex Ltd alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flex Ltd (FLEX) CEO Sells $989,066.78 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/flex-ltd-flex-ceo-sells-989066-78-in-stock.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Flex by 26.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.