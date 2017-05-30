FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 28.92 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $12.83 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -100.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on FirstEnergy Corp. from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC raised FirstEnergy Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy Corp. from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised FirstEnergy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

