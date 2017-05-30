FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,139 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of FirstEnergy Corp. worth $109,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDL Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 366.8% in the third quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,162,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,253,000 after buying an additional 694,460 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 223,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) opened at 28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s market cap is $12.81 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is -100.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

