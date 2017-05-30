FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

FirstCash (NASDAQ FCFS) opened at 53.75 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post $2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

