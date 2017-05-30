First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 68.8% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 141,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) opened at 117.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Vetr lowered PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

In other news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,111,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kirk Tanner sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $605,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,022 shares in the company, valued at $9,914,122.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,758 shares of company stock worth $2,278,536. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

