Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FR. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) opened at 28.77 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.31 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 11.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 18,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $507,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $477,623.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 995,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,313 shares of company stock worth $1,460,284. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

