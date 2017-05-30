First Horizon National Corp to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note issued on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National Corp’s FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) opened at 18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.31 million. First Horizon National Corp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. First Horizon National Corp’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First Horizon National Corp’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

