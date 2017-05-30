First Financial Corp IN Has $1.21 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE WFC) opened at 52.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.28 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Sanger purchased 58,342 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $3,013,364.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 106,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,822. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

