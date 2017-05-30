First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial (FDEF) opened at 51.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $117,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

