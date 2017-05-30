First Data Corp (FDC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 6,177,217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. First Data Corp had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FIX assumed coverage on First Data Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on First Data Corp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Instinet lifted their price target on First Data Corp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Vetr lowered First Data Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Data Corp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

In other First Data Corp news, insider Matthew Cagwin sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $134,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Data Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in First Data Corp during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in First Data Corp during the first quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Data Corp by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 346,464 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

First Data Corp Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

