Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Cut by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Odey Holdings AG increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 1,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 80.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.61. 21,927,637 shares of the stock traded hands. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $800.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $123.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $894,663.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,976.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $6,850,122.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,686 shares of company stock worth $63,066,393. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

