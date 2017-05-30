FireEye Inc (FEYE) Downgraded to Buy at Vetr Inc.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a $16.36 price objective on the information security company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of FireEye from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded up 0.81% on Monday, hitting $14.86. 3,831,724 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. FireEye has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm’s market cap is $2.65 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FireEye by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,887 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter worth $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FireEye by 271.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

