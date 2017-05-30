Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $665,000 Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,454 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after buying an additional 4,717,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,800,325 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,979,000 after buying an additional 157,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of FireEye by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,532,435 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 1,014,120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 23.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,717 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ FEYE) opened at 14.86 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr cut FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

