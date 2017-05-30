Ferrari (RACE) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) opened at 85.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.79. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ferrari by 44.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 319,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 272.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 934,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,693,000 after buying an additional 683,686 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP increased its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 689,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

