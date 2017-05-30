Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Paul W. Jones sold 50,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (FSS) opened at 15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Get Federal Signal Co. alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.95%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Director Sells $798,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/federal-signal-co-fss-director-sells-798000-00-in-stock.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 87.0% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 248,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.