FBR & Co Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at FBR & Co upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a note issued to investors on Friday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Simmons raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.74.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded up 1.555% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.285. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,888 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s market cap is $13.03 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,722,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,283,000 after buying an additional 1,275,030 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 12.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,248,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,360,000 after buying an additional 594,903 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,685.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 37,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $1,489,902.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,387.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

