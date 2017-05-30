FBR & Co Weighs in on Electrovaya Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (EFL)

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co reduced their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Electrovaya in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). FBR & Co has a “Marketperform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) opened at 1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $167.53 million.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc is a Canada-based company, which designs, develops and manufactures Lithium Ion SuperPolymer batteries, battery systems, and battery related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. The Company develops, manufactures and markets power technology products.

