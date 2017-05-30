FBR & Co Comments on Air Lease Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Lease Corp in a report released on Friday. FBR & Co analyst C. Nolan now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Air Lease Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.63 million. Air Lease Corp had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease Corp in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Lease Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Air Lease Corp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) opened at 35.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease Corp by 179.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Corp by 674.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease Corp during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $154,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Air Lease Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Air Lease Corp Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

