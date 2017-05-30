Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Ball (BLL) Stock Price

News stories about Ball (NYSE:BLL) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ball earned a news impact score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) opened at 40.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.98. Ball has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,750 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.27 per share, for a total transaction of $126,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $243,766.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $3,082,110. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

