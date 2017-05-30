Navistar International Corp (NAV) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navistar International Corp earned a news impact score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Navistar International Corp alerts:

Navistar International Corp (NAV) opened at 26.60 on Tuesday. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $17.00 target price on Navistar International Corp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Navistar International Corp (NAV) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/favorable-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-navistar-international-corp-nav-share-price-updated-updated.html.

In other Navistar International Corp news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $877,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 423,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830,674.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navistar International Corp Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.