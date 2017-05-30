Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Share Price

Press coverage about Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Research Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acacia Research Corp in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) opened at 4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company’s market cap is $214.99 million. Acacia Research Corp has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Acacia Research Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 94.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Research Corp will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Research Corp news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,824.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,397.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Walsh III acquired 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,041.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,094.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,964 shares of company stock worth $1,000,770 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Corp Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

