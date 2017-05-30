Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Stock Price

Headlines about Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hallmark Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ HALL) opened at 10.65 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.92.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

