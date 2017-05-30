Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million.

Shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) opened at 9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.71 and a beta of 0.19. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 72.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 47.5% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 110.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 640,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 61.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 102,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

