Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Issues Earnings Results

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million.

Shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) opened at 9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.71 and a beta of 0.19. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 110.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 640,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 61.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 102,158 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 47.5% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 192.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

