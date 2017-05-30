Family Legacy Inc. Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 257,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 53.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 758,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 255,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE MPW) opened at 12.80 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.75%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director William G. Mckenzie sold 41,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $514,224.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,674.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 301,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $3,845,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

