Facebook Inc (FB) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $150.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. FBN Securities set a $175.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Facebook to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a positive rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ FB) opened at 152.13 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $108.23 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $440.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The social networking company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,665,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 380,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $52,497,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,453,366 shares of company stock worth $1,368,176,973. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

