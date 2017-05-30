Fabrinet (FN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE FN) opened at 36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

In related news, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $3,099,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $8,815,500. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 55.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 63.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.75 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

