Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) opened at 1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company’s market cap is $21.65 million. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.90.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Morton Goldberg sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $26,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

